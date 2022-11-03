Northwell appoints Dr. Binoy Singh chair of cardiovascular medicine

New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health has named Binoy Singh, MD, chair of the department of cardiovascular medicine at Phelps Hospital in Sleepy Hollow, N.Y.

Dr. Singh will also oversee cardiac services at Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology in Yorktown Heights, according to a release shared with Becker's on Nov. 3.

Previously, Dr. Singh served as associate chief of cardiology and director of clinical business development at New York City's Lenox Hill Hospital, which also is part of Northwell.