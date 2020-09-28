In-hospital cardiac arrest among COVID-19 patients in study: 6 things to know

All 54 COVID-19 patients at a Michigan hospital who suffered an in-hospital cardiac arrest died, according to a new study.

The study, published in JAMA Internal Medicine, includes data for 1,309 patients with COVID-19 who were admitted to Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak (Mich.). Sixty of the COVID-19 patients (4.6 percent) suffered an in-hospital cardiac arrest and received CPR. Six patients were excluded from the study due to a lack of CPR documentation, resulting in a study sample of 54.

Here are six things to know:

1. The initial rhythm was nonshockable for 52 patients (96.3 percent). Heart rhythms are classified as nonshockable when treatment using defibrillation is unlikely to work.

2. Two patients (3.7 percent) developed pulseless ventricular tachycardia, a life-threatening cardiac arrhythmia.

3. The median time to cardiac arrest from admission was eight days.

4. The overall median duration of CPR was 10 minutes.

5. The median age was 61.5 years, and most patients were African American.

6. At the time of cardiac arrest, 43 patients (79 percent) were receiving mechanical ventilation.

