Cincinnati hospital system launches heart transplant program

Christ Hospital Health Network launched its new heart transplant program at Christ Hospital Heart & Vascular Institute in Cincinnati on Oct. 6.

The program is led by Geetha Bhat, MD, and Robert Dowling, MD, according to the release. Dr. Bhat is medical director of the heart transplant program and Dr. Dowling is the surgical director and Chris and Trey Heekin Family Endowed Chair for Cardiac Transplantation.

In addition to the heart transplant program, Christ Hospital established the Harold C. Schott Foundation Mechanical Cardiac Support program to support research and development of artificial hearts and other mechanical cardiac support devices.