Cardiology groups want new, independent medical board

Three cardiology groups are submitting a proposal to create a new medical board for cardiovascular medicine that would be independent of the American Board of Internal Medicine.

The American College of Cardiology, Heart Failure Society of America, and Society for Cardiovascular Angiography & Interventions are working together to submit an application on the matter to the American Board of Medical Specialties, according to a Sept. 21 news release.

"It's time we have a dedicated cardiovascular medicine board of our own; cardiology is a distinct medical specialty and physicians want — and deserve — a clinical competency and continuous certification program that is meaningful to their practice and patients," ACC President Hadley Wilson, MD, said in a statement.

Currently, the American Board of Internal Medicine oversees the cardiology certification process. The continuous certification process would be a key focus area under the proposed board, the groups said. It would work to "de-emphasize timed, high stakes performance exams" and instead prioritize "learning assessments to identify gaps in current knowledge or skills, with recommendations offered on CME learning resources and activities to help close the gaps."

The groups said the American Heart Association has applauded "the vision" and worked with them on putting together the application, though formal support is pending.