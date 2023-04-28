California systems launch joint pediatric cardiac program

Los Angeles-based UCLA Health and Children's Hospital of Orange County in Orange, Calif., are collaborating to provide access to pediatric congenital cardiac care to more children across the southern part of the state.

The institutions will create a joint pediatric heart program that will provide full spectrum congenital cardiac and heart disease diagnosis and treatment at two locations, according to an April 27 joint news release from the health systems.

"Our shared vision is one program offered at two sites to provide patients with the right care in a location close to home," Glen Van Arsdell, MD, UCLA Health chief of congenital cardiovascular surgery and future chief of the joint program, said in the release. "We seek to capitalize on our strengths, integrate data and technology and provide seamless, convenient access to care."