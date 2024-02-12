Association of Black Cardiologists enlists clinicians for new hypertension certification

The Association of Black Cardiologists is recruiting clinicians for a new certification program it launched in December related to hypertension management. The aim is to increase culturally conscious care for patient populations that are more likely to be diagnosed with the condition and experience adverse outcomes from it.

The certification will be granted to 50 select members of its organization. Clinicians will be selected if they are "uniquely positioned to make an impact" within their respective hospitals and health systems related to hypertension care.

Black patients have a 30% higher risk of stroke and a 50% higher risk of death due to cardiovascular disease than white patients, according to the release, which highlights the need for boosting culturally conscious care.

"Hypertension is a significant driver of our community's health disparities," Anekwe Onwuanyi, MD, president of the Association of Black Cardiologists, said in the release. "The Hypertension Control Program, aims to improve hypertension health in the Black community by targeting clinicians who are uniquely positioned to make an impact.

The organization began recruiting clinicians in January. All 2,000 health professionals that are members of the organization are eligible to apply to the program.