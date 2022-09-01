4 cardiologists on the move

Erica Carbajal -

Four cardiologists who have stepped into new roles since Aug. 23: 

Interventional cardiologist Abhijit Ghatak, MD, has joined the heart institute at Piedmont Eastside Medical Center in Snellville, Ga. 

Kathryn Lindley, MD, has joined the heart institute at Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center to direct its new women's heart center. 

Freeman Heart & Vascular Institute in Joplin, Mo., has welcomed Vigyan Bang, MD, to its medical staff, KZRG reported Aug. 29. 

Interventional cardiologist Bhaskar Bhardwaj, MD, has joined Hardy, Ark.-based White River Health System.



Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles