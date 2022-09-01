4 cardiologists on the move

Four cardiologists who have stepped into new roles since Aug. 23:

Interventional cardiologist Abhijit Ghatak, MD, has joined the heart institute at Piedmont Eastside Medical Center in Snellville, Ga.

Kathryn Lindley, MD, has joined the heart institute at Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center to direct its new women's heart center.

Freeman Heart & Vascular Institute in Joplin, Mo., has welcomed Vigyan Bang, MD, to its medical staff, KZRG reported Aug. 29.

Interventional cardiologist Bhaskar Bhardwaj, MD, has joined Hardy, Ark.-based White River Health System.





