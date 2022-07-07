$3.1M grant funds 1st-of-its-kind study on heart damage in breast cancer survivors 

A $3.1 million grant from the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute was awarded July 6 to three organizations for a first-of-its-kind prospective study to look for the earliest signs of heart vessel damage in young, premenopausal breast cancer survivors.

Researchers from Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist's Comprehensive Cancer Center, Richmond-based Virginia Commonwealth University Massey Cancer Center and Durham, N.C.-based Duke Cancer Institute will collaborate on the five-year project.

The study is called "Cardiac Outcomes With Near Complete Estrogen Deprivation" and will include 90 women, ages 55 and under, who have been diagnosed with breast cancer.