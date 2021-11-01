10 top cardiology stories in October

- Small
News about the opening of four specialty heart centers was Becker's most-read cardiology story in October.
Here are the top 10 cardiology stories published by Becker's Hospital Review last month, starting with the most popular:
1. 4 new specialty heart centers
2. 10 cardiologists on the move
3. Mayo Clinic, U of Minnesota get $19.4M for heart disparity research center
4. Arizona cardiologist dies in plane crash
5. 5 cardiologists on the move
6. 4 recent heart care partnerships
7. Discrimination in the cardiology field: 5 survey findings
8. Northwestern gets $18M to lead largest study on most common type of heart failure
9. Florida hospital adding $17M heart rhythm center