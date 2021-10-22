9 cardiologists on the move

Below are nine cardiologists who recently joined new practices, stepped into new roles or retired.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. If you would like to add a cardiologist move to this list, please email ecarbajal@beckershealthcare.com.

Tahir Khokher, MD, joined Franciscan Physician Network Cardiology Crown Point (Ind.) Oct. 19.

The University of Arizona Sarver Heart Center in Tucson welcomed cardiologists Michel Corban, MD; Craig Hoover, MD; and Saad Kubba, MD; and cardiothoracic surgeon Robert Hooker, MD.

Cardiothoracic surgeons Paul Massimiano, MD, and Anthony Rongione, MD, recently joined Orlando (Fla.) Health Heart & Vascular Institute



Cardiologists Anas Sarhan, MD, and Jennifer Davis, MD, recently joined the medical staff at Green Bay, Wisc.-based Prevea Health.