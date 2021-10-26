4 recent heart care partnerships

Below are four partnerships and affiliations centered on cardiac and cardiovascular care announced recently.

1. Owensboro (Ky.) Health partnered with Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center and Kentucky Children's Hospital in Lexington to expand the Owensboro region's access to congenital heart care.

2. Gainesville-based Northeast Georgia Health System recently launched the Georgia Heart Institute, with all 14 locations previously known as The Heart Center of NGMC now collectively Georgia Heart Institute. The institute will collaborate with other practices including the cardiothoracic and vascular surgeons of Northeast Georgia Physicians Group and the vascular surgeons of Longstreet Clinic, among others.

3. The University of Minnesota in Minneapolis and Edina (Minn.) City Council are launching a fire-truck-sized vehicle that specializes in treating sudden cardiac arrest. The truck will be staffed by the fire department, as well as two or three extracorporeal membrane oxygenation experts.

4. Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic and the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis received a five-year, $19.4 million grant from the National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities to create a research center aimed at reducing heart health disparities.