4 new specialty heart centers

Four hospitals and health systems have recently opened specialty heart clinics or announced plans to do so.

Here are announcements Becker's has covered since Sept. 28, starting with the most recent:

1. A new $17 million, 14,400-square-foot heart rhythm center is coming to Baptist Medical Center in Jacksonville, Fla. The center will focus on treating atrial fibrillation and other heart rhythm abnormalities. It will feature staff stations, support stations, three cardiac electrophysiology labs, 10 patient rooms and a family lounge.

2. Morristown, N.J.-based Atlantic Health System is launching a cardiovascular program at Morristown Medical Center to treat severely clogged coronary arteries and other serious heart conditions.

3. Warren, Ohio-based Trumbull Regional Medical Center has opened a congestive heart failure clinic. Lifestyle changes and drug therapy will be a key part of treatment plans to improve patients' quality of life. The clinic also aims to prevent hospitalization and readmission.

4. Hackensack (N.J.) University Medical Center, part of Hackensack Meridian Health, has opened a heart and brain center for stroke patients with patent foramen ovale, a small hole in the heart.