Wellstar plans to up Georgia hospital capacity by 50%

Marietta, Ga.-based Wellstar Health System is planning a $304 million, eight-story tower at Hiram, Ga.-based Paulding Medical Center, the Atlanta Business Chronicle reported Feb. 13.

The project, outlined in a letter of intent to the Georgia Department of Community Health, would add 56 beds, increasing the hospital's capacity by 50%, according to the report. The project also includes renovations.

Wellstar is responding to population growth in Paulding County, according to the report. It is projected to be the third-fastest growing county in the Atlanta area. The expansion will also serve Cobb and Douglas counties.

A Wellstar spokesperson told the news outlet construction could begin in 2025, and the tower could open by 2028.





