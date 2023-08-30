Water line break delays Texas hospital opening

The opening of University Health's $573.7 million San Antonio-based Women's and Children's Hospital has been delayed due to a water line break.

The break from a fire sprinkler standpipe caused water to flood down on the hospital's stairwells and into hallways and rooms. Restoration crews have been working on the building and assessing the damage over the past five days, according to an Aug. 29 University Health news release.

The 300-bed hospital was slated to begin serving patients in August, according to the San Antonio Report. Now, the health system anticipates the opening taking place in the fall.