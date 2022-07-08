Washington hospital approved for $45M expansion project

Pullman (Wash.) Regional Hospital's master facilities plan to expand and remodel the location was approved, The Lewiston Tribune reported July 8.

The hospital's board of commissioners gave the project the green light in a meeting July 6.

The expansion will be focused on growing patient care services and will add an estimated 80,000 square feet. It will be the first time the hospital has expanded since it opened its doors in 2004.

At the board meeting, commissioners discussed funding plans for the $45 million project. As of now, the funding proposal includes "$6 million to $12.5 million from philanthropy, grants and other sources, borrowing $10 million from hospital funding and $22.5 million to $29.5 million from a taxpayer bond," according to The Lewiston Tribune article. Without this funding, the expansion will have to be reevaluated and downsized.

A quick facts list on all the intended new patient care services and remodeling details can be found here.