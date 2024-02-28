Texas hospital receives $70M to expand behavioral health division

Baptist Behavioral Health, part of Beaumont, Texas-based Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas, has received $70 million in improvement funding from the 88th Texas Legislature.

Of the $70 million, $6 million will go toward the development of an integrated care clinic and $64 million will be allocated for the renovation and 72-bed expansion of the system's existing behavioral health facility, according to a Feb. 27 Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas news release shared with Becker's.

"As the sole inpatient behavioral health center in the region, the scarcity of available beds has been a longstanding challenge, hindering our ability to provide timely care to all those in need," the release said. "The expansion of our outpatient services and the addition of inpatient facilities will significantly alleviate this strain, ensuring that individuals in crisis, as well as those awaiting care in all area emergency rooms, receive the assistance they require."

Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas is a faith-based health system with 24 locations, according to its website.