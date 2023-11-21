St. Jude hospital surpasses $1B fundraising goal

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital reached $1 billion in fundraising, the Memphis, Tenn.-based hospital confirmed to Becker's Nov. 21.

The hospital is also celebrating the 20th anniversary of its Thanks and Giving campaign. The campaign provides holiday gifts for patients, including toys, family meals and red wagons — the preferred mode of travel for its youngest patients.

Charity Navigator lists St. Jude Children's as the third-most popular charity after Doctors Without Borders USA and the American Red Cross. Fidelity's annual charitable report placed the hospital second, with Doctors Without Borders USA taking first.