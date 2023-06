Upland, Calif.-based San Antonio Regional Hospital purchased a 127,000-square-foot office building for $22 million, L.A. Business First reported May 31.

San Antonio Regional will turn the Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.-based property into a medical office building. The 11-acre property features two acres of undeveloped land.

The office building is located less than a mile from a San Antonio Regional medical plaza.