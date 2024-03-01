Penn Medicine to build $295M cancer center

Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine is planning to build a nearly $300 million cancer center at Princeton Medical Center. The effort aims to differentiate the hospital in Plainsboro, N.J., as a leader in advanced medicine amid increased competition from other institutions in the region, executives said during a Feb. 29 board meeting when the plans were approved, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

During the University of Pennsylvania board meeting, executives said a range of possibilities were considered to elevate Princeton's offerings, but cancer stood out amid competition from West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health, which includes Rutgers Cancer Institute, and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City.

Plans for the new cancer center include more than 40 exam rooms, at least 30 infusion chairs and two linear accelerators. The total cost of the project is $401 million and includes plans for a six-level parking garage and an outpatient imaging center.

"Cancer is our sweet spot, so we opted to push forward on an advanced platform around the cancer program," Kevin Mahoney, CEO of the University of Pennsylvania Health System, which is part of Penn, said during the meeting, the Inquirer reported.