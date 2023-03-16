PeaceHealth, Lifepoint partner on new inpatient facility

Vancouver, Wash.-based PeaceHealth is partnering with Lifepoint Rehabilitation, the rehabilitation unit of Brentwood, Tenn.-based Lifepoint Health, to build a new 50-bed inpatient rehabilitation facility in Springfield, Ore.

The 67,000-square-foot facility in PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center will feature a 12-bed brain injury unit, according to a March 15 Lifepoint news release.

The financial terms of the construction project were not disclosed.

Construction on the facility will begin in spring 2025 and is expected to finish in 2026.