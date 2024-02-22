Orlando Health kicks off construction on $160M children's pavilion

Orlando (Fla.) Health has broken ground on its $160 million Orlando Health Children's Pavilion after sharing initial plans for the project last September.

The 189,000-square-foot, six-story pavilion will feature more than 30 pediatric specialties and services for children and teenagers, according to a Feb. 22 Orlando Health news release shared with Becker's.

The pavilion will also comprise an 800-space parking structure, along with added space for future expansion of services.

"The transformative impact the Children’s Pavilion will have on our campus and for the families seeking treatment with multiple specialists can’t be overstated; having a centralized point of care instead of navigating multiple offices will vastly improve the patient experience," Justin Williams, interim president of Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children, said in the release.

Orlando Health is a 3,429-bed nonprofit health system that features 32 hospitals and emergency departments. Twenty-six of its 32 hospitals are currently operational with six new ones in the pipeline.

The health system also has more than 375 outpatient clinics, nine specialty institutes, skilled nursing facilities, an inpatient behavioral health facility, home healthcare services and urgent care centers. It comprises 29,000 employees, including more than 1,400 physicians.