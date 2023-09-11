OhioHealth set to open $25M new center

Columbus-based OhioHealth is set to open a new $25 million two story-cancer center Sept. 12.

The Grant Cancer Center will include infusion services, medical oncology, radiation oncology, lab services and a pharmacy. The cancer center opening kicks off a series of OhioHealth capital expansion investments.

"Five years ago, we expanded our cancer footprint at Grant," Praveen Dubey, MD, OhioHealth vice president of cancer care, said in a Sept. 11 news release. "Given the success and growth of that program, we are expanding our services on the campus to continue to serve downtown and surrounding communities. We will also be advancing our presence in radiation oncology by adding a new Linear Accelerator and relocating our radiation oncology services from Grant's lower level to the first floor of the Bone and Joint Center to allow for a better patient experience."

The health system is also set to break ground on a new $400 million ambulatory facility, trauma center, emergency department and critical care pavilion soon, according to the release.