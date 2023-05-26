NYU Langone plans $3B 'quaternary care' campus

New York City-based NYU Langone Health plans to build a medical center at Nassau Community College in Garden City, N.Y., that would span more than 40 acres and cost $3 billion, according to Newsday.

Next week, the health system will begin negotiations around the development of the medical center, which would include a teaching hospital and medical education and research facility, Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said during a May 25 news conference.

NYU Langone said the proposed center would be a "quaternary care" facility that provides advanced and highly specialized care, according to the report.

Nassau Community College spans 225 acres, includes about 50 buildings and has around 20,000 students. NYU Langone aims to buy the land for the medical center, but the price has not been decided.

Ken Langone, co-founder of Home Depot and chair of the NYU Langone board, said he hoped the medical center will be open within five years, according to Newsday.