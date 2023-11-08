NYU Langone marks $2B in donor support

New York City-based NYU Langone Health celebrated more than $2 billion in donor support since 2019 at its Violet Ball, held Nov. 1 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Three things to know:

1. Donor support includes 20 separate contributions of $10 million or more. Five new donations that totaled hundreds of millions of dollars were announced at the event.

2. Almost $1 billion of NYU Langone's support in the past four years is unrestricted, with the donor relying entirely on the health system to designate how it should best be spent.

3. The event's honorees were Jackie and Mike Bezos and the Bezos family, who are longtime supporters of NYU Langone. The Bezos family's most recent $166 million gift helped NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn and the system's family health centers launch the Beyond Bridges initiative to integrate community-based and clinical efforts and galvanize the health and wellbeing of diverse populations..

"What first brought Jackie and Mike to our doors was a powerful alignment with our central promise: to deliver one standard of outstanding care for everyone," NYU Langone CEO Robert Grossman, MD, said in a Nov. 8 news release. "[Jackie and Mike's] partnership has grown tremendously over time, and at the height of COVID and a very low point for our city and especially its poorest neighborhoods, they linked arms with us to effect lasting change."