Northwestern announces new global primary care center

Evanston, Ill.,-based Northwestern University announced a new center focused on improving the quality of primary care services and systems worldwide, according to a Sept. 21 news release.

The Ryan Family Center for Global Primary Care was made possible by a $480 million gift from Patrick and Shirley Ryan. It will be located in the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine's Robert J. Havey, MD, Institute for Global Health.

The center's goal is to collaborate with partner institutions internationally to provide critical healthcare where it is most needed. University faculty will conduct research and support scientific laboratories in collaborating institutions. Additionally, students and trainees will travel globally for pilot projects in primary care research.

"It is support like this that accelerates the pace of discovery for some of society’s most important health issues. We are very grateful for their commitment to the science in medicine," said Eric Neilson, MD, vice president for medical affairs at the Feinberg School of Medicine.