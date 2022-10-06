MetroHealth delays new hospital opening 

Cleveland-based MetroHealth moved back the opening of its new Glick Center hospital to Nov. 5, cleveland.com reported Oct. 5.

Hospital officials made the change to give staff more time for training. Construction began on the 316-bed hospital in 2019, and it was initially slated to open Oct. 15.

The new hospital replaces two hospital towers originally built in 1970. Melissa Kline, RN, senior vice president and system chief nurse executive at MetroHealth, said planning is underway to move patients to the new facility.