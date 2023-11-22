Labor shortages, supply chain issues delay opening of Arizona hospital

Phoenix-based Valleywise Health is pushing back the opening of its $603 million flagship hospital by six months as the health system deals with labor shortages and issues in the supply chain, Phoenix Business Journal reported Nov. 22.

The health system had originally planned to open the Phoenix hospital by the end of October 2023. However, Valleywise says that it is now aiming for an April 2024 opening. The health system has completed the exterior of the project.

When finished, the 673,000-square-foot hospital will have 233 individual patient rooms.

"Since breaking ground for the new Valleywise Health Medical Center in February 2020, we've faced many shifting dynamics in the construction and healthcare industry. Construction supply chain interruptions and labor shortages are causing major delays for hospital projects everywhere," a Valleywise Health spokesperson told the Journal. "That's why we have moved the opening of the new Valleywise Health Medical Center to April 2024. We remain steadfast in our progress to the finish line. In the meantime, our dedicated health care professionals will continue to provide exceptional care, without exception, every patient, every time."