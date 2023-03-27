Kaiser breaks ground on $1B expansion

Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente on March 24 broke ground on an inpatient tower with 138 beds at Roseville (Calif.) Medical Center, which serves about 360,000 healthcare members in the area. according to The Sacramento Bee.

The 272,000-square-foot tower will have 138 beds — including 20 for the intensive care unit — and add 36 beds to an expanded emergency department. It will also feature six new operating rooms, a pharmacy and an expanded area for imaging and diagnostics.

Construction costs for the tower were estimated at $298 million in 2022, according to The Bee. Kaiser is expected to spend about $1 billion for the overall project, which includes the inpatient tower, equipment, furnishings, infrastructure upgrades, design and parking facilities.

The project is expected to be completed by 2027.