IU Health to begin $300M expansion

Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health's Saxony Hospital in Fishers broke ground on a $300 million expansion.

The hospital will be renamed IU Health Fishers, according to a news release shared with Becker's on Oct. 28.

The expansion will add 38 inpatient beds and expand services in obstetrics and gynecology; ear, nose and throat; nephrology; neurology; and pulmonology. It will also build new stand-alone outpatient physician offices within the community and offer more support services space for additional staff or in the event of high patient volumes.

It is expected to double the hospital's current staff, according to an April 12 news release from IU Health.

Construction is slated to wrap in 2025.