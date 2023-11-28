Innovative 'neighborhoods' at core of Mayo's $5B expansion

Mayo Clinic's board of trustees has given the green light to an initiative dubbed "Bold. Forward. Unbound.," which involves a $5 billion redesign of Mayo Clinic's downtown Rochester, Minn., campus.

The redesign will introduce new facilities that incorporate innovative care approaches and digital technologies, according to a Nov. 28 news release from Mayo, with a pivotal element of these being specialized "neighborhoods." According to the health system, the neighborhood concept will offer patients a centralized location for all required services related to their specific condition, eliminating the need for navigating between different departments.

"Our vision includes putting everything a patient needs, including labs, imaging, consultations and treatments, near each other in unified care neighborhoods, which both streamlines the patient experience and better supports our team-based care model," Amy Williams, MD, executive dean of practice for Mayo Clinic, said in the release.

The new clinical buildings will also feature a "flexible grid," where specific spaces or entire floors have the capacity to transition from patient rooms to operating rooms or diagnostic imaging suites, adjusting to evolving needs over time.

The total area of the new buildings is approximately 2.4 million square feet.

Among the upcoming construction is a new logistics center, located at the former Lourdes High School site. The new logistics building, connected to clinical facilities via a planned tunnel, will use technologies such as robotics, automation and predictive analytics to guarantee care teams have timely access to necessary resources, according to Mayo.

Additionally, two new patient parking ramps, offering 1,300 parking spaces, will be situated on either side of the campus center.

Construction will begin in early 2024, with the project expected to be completed by 2030. The total price tag on the project is $5 billion over six years.

According to the health system, the overarching vision of this new initiative is to unite its teams and patients in innovative ways that will enhance collaboration and patient experience.