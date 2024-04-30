Harris Health shares plans for $1.6B Texas hospital project

Bellaire, Texas-based Harris Health has filed plans with the state of Texas for a $1.6 billion hospital project at the Harris Health Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital in Houston.

The 10-story hospital, which would replace the existing LBJ hospital, will comprise 390 private beds with room for 60 more. It will also feature level 1 trauma capabilities, a spokesperson for Harris Health told Becker's.

While the estimated total project cost is $1.6 billion, the hospital building itself is expected to cost $1 billion, the spokesperson said.

The health system is still determining plans for the existing LBJ hospital.

Construction for the hospital is planned to start later this year, with plans to open in 2028 or 2029. The health system still needs to obtain multiple local permits, the spokesperson said.