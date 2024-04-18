Grady to build $38M freestanding ED in Atlanta

Grady Health System plans to begin construction on a $38 million standalone emergency department in South Fulton County, Ga., this fall.

The 20,000-square-foot facility will include 16 bays and provide 24/7 emergency care for adult and pediatric patients in Fulton County, which is home to Atlanta. It will feature imaging and laboratory services, a pharmacy, patient and staff support areas, as well as an ambulance entrance and helipad for flight transfers to hospitals in the region.

In an April 17 news release, Grady said it saw nearly 138,000 ED patients at its main campus in downtown Atlanta last year, following Wellstar Health System's closure of its 460-bed Atlanta Medical Center in 2022. The new ED is meant to address gaps in access to emergency care in metro Atlanta, particularly South Fulton, where most residents currently have a 40-minute commute to receive emergency care.

Grady plans to begin construction on the facility this fall, pending approval of a certificate of need application. It's slated to open in 2026. Fulton County will fund about $19 million of the project, with the other half coming from federal funds the health system has secured, a Grady spokesperson told Becker's.