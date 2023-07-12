Geisinger to invest $900M in Pennsylvania hospital expansion

Birmingham, Ala.-based UAB Hospital received $50 million in funds from the state for an expansion of its emergency department, Birmingham Business Journal reported July 11.

The hospital's emergency department has seen 20 percent patient volume growth over the last five years. Before Gov. Kate Ivey allocated the capital, the expansion was set to be funded through hospital plant funds and proceeds from future bonds.

The funds are part of a long-term $73 million expansion plan set to begin in 2024.

"The Emergency Department serves as a key entry portal for patients to UAB Hospital, with 30 percent of admissions coming through emergency care," UAB CEO Dawn Bulgarella told the Journal. "Our expansion plans will enhance our ability to provide unmatched treatment for every patient who walks through our doors, minimize the need for diversions and keep up with our increasing census rates."