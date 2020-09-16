Essentia Health delays opening of $900M hospital campus by 1 year

Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health will delay opening its new hospital campus to patients until fall 2023, a year later than originally planned, according to the StarTribune.

Dubbed the Vision Northland project, the upgrade will include construction of a hospital, clinic and outpatient surgery center.



The project is now slated to cost $900 million, which is an increase of $100 million from original estimates.



The delay is primarily because the size of the project has grown, which has resulted in additional planning, design and estimating, an Essentia spokesperson told the StarTribune. The spokesperson added that only one day of construction was lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The project will now include 942,000 square feet of construction, up from 928,000 square feet, according to the report.

The added square footage will add one additional patient floor to the hospital and additional outpatient care spaces.

The project will add a 15-story hospital tower and an eight-story clinic.

