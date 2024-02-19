Conemaugh Health opens $77M cardiovascular center

Johnstown, Pa.-based Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, part of Brentwood, Tenn.-based Duke LifePoint Healthcare and Johnstown, Pa.-based Conemaugh Health System, has opened its new $77 million Cardiovascular and Surgical Care Pavilion.

The 75,000-square-foot, three-story center will combine multiple surgical services, along with an expanded central sterile department close to operating rooms.

The facility will comprise inpatient and outpatient surgery on one floor and an ambulatory staging unit will help with patient pre-op-to-recovery transitions.

Pre- and post-procedure holding rooms, fluoroscopy and radiography rooms, a vascular lab, a cardiac diagnostic center, echo procedure rooms, nuclear medicine cameras, treadmills, and cardiothoracic and vascular surgery offices for physicians are also featured in the pavilion, according to a Feb. 15 news release shared with Becker's.

Duke LifePoint funded the $77 million investment into the center.

Conemaugh Health System, part of Duke LifePoint, comprises more than 3,500 employees, including over 350 physicians and advanced practitioners.

Duke LifePoint Healthcare is a joint venture between Durham, N.C.-based Duke University Health System and Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health.