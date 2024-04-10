Christus plans freestanding ED in 'key area for growth'

Christus Health plans to break ground on a freestanding emergency department in Henderson, Texas, on April 23.

The 12,500-square-foot facility will feature 17 beds, 13 exam rooms, four triage rooms, full-service imaging and onsite laboratory services. About 40 staff will work at the center.

Henderson is a "key area for growth in East Texas," where Christus continues to grow its footprint, Chris Glenney, senior vice president for group operations of Christus Northeast Texas, said in an April 9 news release shared with Becker's.

The expansion announcement is the health system's third this year in East Texas. Last month, it announced expansion projects in Mount Pleasant and Palestine, Texas.

"This is a great way for us to continue to extend our healthcare mission to the community," said Todd Hancock, president and CEO of Christus Good Shepherd Health, which will oversee and

operate the Henderson facility. "Patients will be comforted to know the new Christus emergency center is backed by the resources, staff and technology of a full-service hospital that can meet their needs should their condition require the next level of care."

Construction of the Henderson facility is expected to begin in late spring and be completed in the second half of 2025.