Boston hospital's rooftop farm catches attention of the White House

Boston Medical Center's rooftop farm has been recognized by the White House as an example for other hospitals, CBS Boston reported Nov. 10.

The 7,000-square-foot rooftop was turned into a garden after the idea was proposed by the hospital's senior director of support services, David Maffeo, in 2017. It grows food that the hospital donates to local food pantries and uses in the hospital to feed patients. The farm holds roughly 2,300 milk crates, which serve as growing containers for the crops.

"It wasn't too long ago, the [White House] food insecurity team came out, and they wanted to learn more about our programs, not just our farm but some of the other programs here at the medical center, and it just really solidified why we are doing all of this," Mr. Maffeo told the news outlet.