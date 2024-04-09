Bon Secours Mercy Health, Compass to open $11M South Carolina surgery center

Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health and Raleigh, N.C.-based Compass Surgical Partners, an ASC management company, are opening Millennium Surgery Center in Greenville, S.C., on April 11 through a joint venture.

The 20,000-square-foot, $11 million center will offer same-day otolaryngology interventions, orthopedic surgeries and pain management procedures, according to an April 9 joint news release.

Surgeons will be able to begin performing surgeries in late April.

The center expects to have Medicare certification and accreditation from the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care by mid-May.

Bon Secours Mercy Health and Compass plan to open multiple ASCs in 2024, the release said.