Board member donates $5M to Cleveland Clinic

Richard Fedorovich, a Cleveland Clinic board member, and his wife, Lisa, have donated $5 million to Cleveland Clinic and Akron General.

Cleveland Clinic said the gift will support future priorities and innovations to ensure its leaders have the resources to remain agile and responsive to community needs.

"Rick Fedorovich's leadership as Akron General board chairman helped bring Akron General and Cleveland Clinic together in 2015," Cleveland Clinic CEO Tom Mihaljevic, MD, said in a May 9 news release. "As a result of this successful integration, we've been able to serve more patients in northeast Ohio and develop Akron General as one of the region's top hospitals."

Cleveland Clinic's investment in Akron General included a new emergency department, which opened in 2018. In recognition of the gift, Akron General's emergency building will be named in honor of Rick and Lisa.

Mr. Fedorovich serves on the board of trustees of Cleveland Clinic and the Akron General Health System board of directors, of which he was chair from 2003 to 2010. He is executive chair of Bober Markey Fedorovich, an accounting firm in Northeast Ohio.