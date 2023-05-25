Best Buy founder donates $20M to Florida health system

The philanthropic foundation established by Best Buy founder Dick Schulze is donating $20 million to Naples, Fla-based NCH Healthcare System, according to Naples Daily News.

The money will go toward NCH Healthcare's planned cardiac and stroke center, which will cost almost $200 million, according to the report. The project is pending approval from the city of Naples.

The new heart center will prevent patients from having to travel out of town for cardiac care.

NCH Healthcare received two other donations of $20 million each for the project from philanthropists Diana and Don Wingard and Francis Rooney, former U.S. Representative for Florida's 19th congressional district.