BayCare opens 16th hospital in Florida

BayCare Health System has opened an 86-bed, 318,000-square-foot hospital in Wesley Chapel, Fla.

The $246 million hospital broke ground in December 2020 and is now accepting patients needing emergency services. It is Clearwater, Fla.-based BayCare's 16th hospital.

The 86-bed, 318,000-square-foot hospital will provide comprehensive medical services and healthcare resources, including an emergency department, an intensive care unit with virtual-monitoring beds, diagnostic services such as imaging and lab, and surgical services. 

"This facility will expand access to convenient and high-quality care and address the needs of that growing community," BayCare CEO and President Stephanie Conners said in a March 7 news release.

