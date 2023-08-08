Baptist Health targeting 1st patients in September for new Florida campus

Nick Thomas (Twitter) -

Pensacola, Fla.-based Baptist Health Care is on track to welcome its first patients in September at the system's new $660 million Brent Lane campus, four years after the project was first started.

Construction is expected to be largely complete this month, which will also see mock patients testing workflows, Baptist Health said in an Aug. 8 filing.

Current spending on the project is $485 million with expectations the campus will be completed within budget, according to the filing.

Baptist Health, a three-hospital system, said late last year it planned to turn its current West Moreno Street campus into affordable housing units, according to reports.

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles