Aspirus to invest $30M in 1 hospital, end some services at another

Wausau, Wis.-based Aspirus Health is investing $30 million into Laurium, Mich.-based Aspirus Keweenaw Hospital as part of a renovation and expansion project.

The funding will help update the hospital's infrastructure, remodel inpatient rooms to create larger and more comfortable spaces, integrate services and improve patient convenience, and improve same-day and walk-in primary care access, according to a Feb. 20 Aspirus Health news release shared with Becker's.

Along with the upgrades to Aspirus Keweenaw Hospital, the nonprofit health system will transition its Aspirus Ontonagon (Mich.) Hospital into a rural health clinic, effective April 20.

Aspirus Ontonagon Hospital will provide same-day access; core laboratory services; primary care; imaging services; physical, occupational, and speech therapy; cardiology, women's health, podiatry and diabetes care specialty outreach; and retail pharmacy services.

The hospital in Ontonagon will replace its hospital and emergency services with outpatient-only services.

"Aspirus values every one of its team members and is working directly with each employee in Ontonagon whose role will change to find a new position within the system," the release said. "Human resources leaders are meeting individually with staff, offering a broad range of services and resources to support a smooth transition."

Becker's has reached out to Aspirus Health regarding potential workforce changes amid the reported service shifts and will update this story if more information becomes available.

Aspir us Health has 11,000 employees and comprises four Michigan hospitals, 13 Wisconsin hospitals, 75 clinics, a broad physician network, pharmacies, critical care and air-medical transport, home health and hospice care, nursing homes, and medical goods.





