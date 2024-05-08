AdventHealth to open $37M Florida ED

Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth is opening a $37 million freestanding emergency department May 9 in Winter Haven, Fla.

The 20,000-square-foot AdventHealth Winter Haven ER comprises 24 exam rooms, a bariatric room, a resuscitation room, an isolation room, and obstetrics and pediatric-friendly rooms. It will also feature X-ray, CT and lab services and ultrasound scans, according to a May 7 news release shared with Becker's.

A helipad is also located behind the emergency department to help support the transfer of critical patients.

The facility is expected to create more than 30 new jobs and is set to open to patients by the end of May, the release said.





