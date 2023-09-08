AdventHealth breaks ground on $100M cardiac expansion at Colorado hospital

Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth has broken ground on a $100 million heart and vascular patient tower in a hospital south of Denver, according to a Sept. 7 Denver Business Journal report.

The three-floor, 97,700-square-foot space will be at the system's AdventHealth Littleton (Colo.) facility and will include 24 cardiovascular intensive care unit beds and 10 operating rooms, according to the report. The first patients are expected in early 2025.

The facility used to be known as Littleton Adventist Hospital under the previous Centura Health joint venture between AdventHealth and Chicago-based CommonSpirit.