$90M Indiana hospital opens to patients

Indianapolis-based Eskenazi Health opened its nearly $90 million Eskenazi Health Thomas and Arlene Grande campus in Indianapolis to patients on April 17.

Services like financial counseling, chiropractic care, podiatry, imaging, physical therapy and rehabilitation, lifestyle medicine, and pharmacy are offered at the 95,000-square-foot-facility, according to an April 17 news release.

The campus, which was unveiled to the public in late March, also comprises 73 primary care exam rooms for children, teens and adults; mental health services; 28 consultation rooms; and OB-GYN, dietician and social worker services.

The campus merged Eskenazi Health Center Forest Manor and Eskenazi Health Center North Arlington into Eskenazi Health Center Grande, a federally qualified health center located on the facility's second floor.

Services from the two health centers have been transitioned to the new facility.










