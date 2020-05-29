7 health systems opening hospitals

The following health systems have opened hospitals, advanced proposals to build them or announced plans for them since May 1:

1. Ascension Wisconsin to set up microhospital in Waukesha

Ascension Wisconsin will establish a micohospital in a 32,000-square-foot building in Waukesha, Wis.

2. Inova to build hospital in Virginia

Falls Church, Va.-based Inova Health System plans to build a hospital in Springfield, Va.

3. West Virginia University Health System to build new hospital

Morgantown-based West Virginia University Health System received a certificate of need to build a 25-bed hospital. The new hospital, called Fairmont Gateway Medical Center, is projected to open in mid-2022.

4. Mon Health secures certificate of need to build hospital in West Virginia

Mon Health System, based in Morgantown, W.Va, received certificate of need approval to build a hospital in Fairmont with 10 inpatient beds. The hospital will be called Mon Health Marion Neighborhood Hospital and is expected to be a 19,000-square-foot facility.

5. Texas Children's to build $450M hospital in Austin

Texas Children's Hospital plans to build a $450 million freestanding women and children's hospital in Austin, Texas, the organization said May 20.

6. Tampa General joint venture to build freestanding rehab hospital in Florida

Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital and Louisville, Ky.-based Kindred Healthcare have established a joint venture to build an inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Florida, the two organizations announced May 7.

7. Dell Children's to invest $700M in new hospital, expansion

Austin, Texas-based Dell Children's Medical Center plans to invest $700 million in the next three years to expand in the state. Plans call for building a $191 million children's hospital in North Austin that will be 131,000 square feet with 36 beds, two operating rooms and emergency services. It is expected to open in 2022.

