5 hospitals launching expansion projects

Here are five hospitals launching expansion projects Becker's has reported on since May 19:
- Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health broke ground on a new 30-bed hospital in Cornelius, N.C.
- New York City-based Interfaith Medical Center received $3 million in federal funds to upgrade its emergency room.
- New York City-based NYU Langone Health is looking to build a $3 billion new campus at Garden City, N.Y.-based Nassau Community College.
- Trenton, N.J.-based Capital Health Care snagged a grant from Bank of America to help bankroll its expansion to Regional Medical Center.
- Enola, Pa.-based Pam Health is partnering with Jupiter (Fla.) Medical Center to build a new inpatient rehabilitation hospital.