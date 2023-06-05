5 hospitals launching expansion projects

Here are five hospitals launching expansion projects Becker's has reported on since May 19:



  1. Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health broke ground on a new 30-bed hospital in Cornelius, N.C.

  2. New York City-based Interfaith Medical Center received $3 million in federal funds to upgrade its emergency room.

  3. New York City-based NYU Langone Health is looking to build a $3 billion new campus at Garden City, N.Y.-based Nassau Community College.

  4. Trenton, N.J.-based Capital Health Care snagged a grant from Bank of America to help bankroll its expansion to Regional Medical Center.

  5. Enola, Pa.-based Pam Health is partnering with Jupiter (Fla.) Medical Center to build a new inpatient rehabilitation hospital.

