Enola, Pa.-based PAM Health and Jupiter (Fla.) Medical Center are teaming up to construct a 42-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Jupiter.

PAM Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Jupiter will span 50,000 square feet and two stories, according to a news release shared with Becker's. The $25 million capital investment will become PAM Health's fourth hospital in Florida.

More than 125 permanent roles will be supported by the new hospital, according to the release.