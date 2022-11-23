5 hospitals, health systems cutting services

The following service cuts by hospitals and health systems have been reported by Becker's since Oct. 25:

1. Geisinger Jersey Shore (Pa.) Hospital has cut emergency surgery from its service list due to low demand.

2. HCA Virginia's Chippenham Hospital in Richmond closed its neonatal intensive care unit.

3. Crozer Health's Delaware County Memorial Hospital in Drexel Hill, Pa., was ordered to halt inpatient and emergency services by the state's health department, which alleged health regulation violations.

4. Ascension St. John Hospital in Detroit closed its Meade Pediatric Hematology and Oncology Center.

5. Marietta, Ga.-based Wellstar will close its family medicine clinics in East Point, Ga., along with East Point Health Center, an urgent care clinic.